Canucks GM Jim Benning signs new multi-year contract

The Vancouver Canucks rank only 28th in NHL standing, and are far from qualifying for a playoff spot, but the team is showing a big sign of faith in Jim Benning, signing him to a three-year contract extension.

Benning was in the last year of his contract, which he signed in 2014 after taking over GM duties from Mike Gillis.

“I’m grateful to the Aquilini family and to Trevor Linden for the commitment they’ve made to me and for their confidence in our long-term vision for the Vancouver Canucks,” Benning said in a statement. “I’m excited about the direction of our team and the depth and talent we continue to build.”

Benning has come under fire by some fans, who point to a series of missteps, such as signing forward Loui Eriksson. Others have commended him for developing promising young players like star rookie Brock Boeser.

Benning said he expects his role with the team will not change.

Prior to joining the Canucks, Benning spent seven seasons as the Boston Bruins’ assistant GM, earning a Stanley Cup ring in 2011. He also served as the Buffalo Sabres’ director of amateur scouting for 12 years.

Benning played 12 NHL seasons as a defenceman with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks.

— With files from The Canadian Press