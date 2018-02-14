Vernon allows medical marijuana dispensaries to legally operate

Vernon council has joined several other B.C. cities and towns in giving final approval to the legal operation of medical marijuana dispensaries.

Council has passed a bylaw requiring existing shops to apply for a temporary-use permit and be subject to city inspections.

Only dispensaries open before last November will be eligible for a permit which will be a bridge until new federal laws take effect this summer.

Mayor Akbal Mund said edibles can’t be sold as they’re not part of the legalization at this point.

City councilor Juliette Cunningham said it will be a safer model as the shops will have to meet building codes and other standards.

