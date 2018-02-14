Vernon allows medical marijuana dispensaries to legally operate
Vernon council has joined several other B.C. cities and towns in giving final approval to the legal operation of medical marijuana dispensaries.
Council has passed a bylaw requiring existing shops to apply for a temporary-use permit and be subject to city inspections.
READ MORE: As other Okanagan cities crack down, Vernon moves to allow existing pot shops
Only dispensaries open before last November will be eligible for a permit which will be a bridge until new federal laws take effect this summer.
Mayor Akbal Mund said edibles can’t be sold as they’re not part of the legalization at this point.
READ MORE: Marijuana storefronts booming in Vernon, despite lack of licencing
City councilor Juliette Cunningham said it will be a safer model as the shops will have to meet building codes and other standards.
WATCH BELOW: Vernon asks the public to weigh-in on pot shops
-With files from CJIB FM
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.