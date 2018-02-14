Former Burlington babysitter charged with sexual assault

A former babysitter in Burlington is facing sexual assault charges.

The Halton Regional Police child abuse and sexual assault unit arrested Frances McNeil, 55, of St. Catharines Tuesday.

She has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching in connection with a child she babysat in her neighbourhood between 1996 and 1998.

Police say at the time of the alleged offences the accused was known by the name Maureen Crawley.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have additional information pertaining to this investigation to call Halton police or Crime Stoppers.