Blowing snow advisories issued for Edmonton, central Alberta
Winter returned with a vengeance Wednesday in central Alberta, where the temperature went from above zero overnight to about -10 C by 9 a.m., turning rain to snow.
Blowing snow advisories were issued for the city of Edmonton and surrounding area, plus east-central Alberta, one day after a swath of the province had freezing rain warnings.
Environment Canada said falling snow and northerly winds of 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, are causing poor visibility.
The strongest winds and heaviest snow are moving southwards from Edmonton, the alert issued at 8 a.m. said. Environment Canada said advisories may be expanded as necessary.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.
Collisions have already been reported.
At around 8:45 a.m., RCMP in central Alberta said officers were at a nine-car pile up in the southbound lanes of the QEII. The multi-vehicle crash was south of the overpass near Lacombe, and traffic was being re-routed to Highway 12. Mounties said travel is not recommended in the area due to blowing snow and very icy roads.
— More to come…
