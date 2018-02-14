Weather
February 14, 2018 11:28 am
Updated: February 14, 2018 12:04 pm

Blowing snow advisories issued for Edmonton, central Alberta

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Clear overnight weather turned to blowing snow Wednesday morning at Saiker's Acres. Kent Morrison was there, where players were batting through the conditions for the sixth day of the World's Longest Hockey Game.

Winter returned with a vengeance Wednesday in central Alberta, where the temperature went from above zero overnight to about -10 C by 9 a.m., turning rain to snow.

Blowing snow advisories were issued for the city of Edmonton and surrounding area, plus east-central Alberta, one day after a swath of the province had freezing rain warnings.

Environment Canada said falling snow and northerly winds of 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, are causing poor visibility.

Blowing snow on Whitemud Drive near Anthony Henday Drive in east Edmonton. Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

Charles Taylor, Global News

The strongest winds and heaviest snow are moving southwards from Edmonton, the alert issued at 8 a.m. said. Environment Canada said advisories may be expanded as necessary.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

Players skating in snowy conditions at the World’s Longest Hockey Game Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News

Collisions have already been reported.

At around 8:45 a.m., RCMP in central Alberta said officers were at a nine-car pile up in the southbound lanes of the QEII. The multi-vehicle crash was south of the overpass near Lacombe, and traffic was being re-routed to Highway 12. Mounties said travel is not recommended in the area due to blowing snow and very icy roads.

— More to come…

