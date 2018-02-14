Blowing snow advisories issued for Edmonton, central Alberta

Winter returned with a vengeance Wednesday in central Alberta, where the temperature went from above zero overnight to about -10 C by 9 a.m., turning rain to snow.

Blowing snow advisories were issued for the city of Edmonton and surrounding area, plus east-central Alberta, one day after a swath of the province had freezing rain warnings.

Environment Canada said falling snow and northerly winds of 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, are causing poor visibility.

The strongest winds and heaviest snow are moving southwards from Edmonton, the alert issued at 8 a.m. said. Environment Canada said advisories may be expanded as necessary.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

Collisions have already been reported.

At around 8:45 a.m., RCMP in central Alberta said officers were at a nine-car pile up in the southbound lanes of the QEII. The multi-vehicle crash was south of the overpass near Lacombe, and traffic was being re-routed to Highway 12. Mounties said travel is not recommended in the area due to blowing snow and very icy roads.

QEII Officers at a 9 car pile up, SB lanes South of Hwy12 #Lacombe. SB traffic is being rerouted onto hwy12. Travel is not recommended in area due to gusting snow & very icy roads. #ABRoads #yegtraffic — QEIITraffic (@QEIITraffic) February 14, 2018

UPDATE:QEII officers advise that the vehicles involved in the pile up near #Lacombe have been moved. Officers currently working on clearing the backlog of traffic. Sanding trucks will go thru prior to reopening the hwy. — QEIITraffic (@QEIITraffic) February 14, 2018

— More to come…