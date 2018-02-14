Rockets host Rebels in final meeting of the season on Valentine’s Day

The Kelowna Rockets will have the opportunity to win their season series against the Red Deer Rebels on Wednesday night.

The Rockets will be looking to build off of Monday afternoon’s fiery win against the Victoria Royals. Rockets Head Coach Jason Smith says his squad takes a similar approach to each opponent.

“We worry about our game plan and the things we can control. It doesn’t matter which team we’re playing on a certain night,” Smith said. “We focus on our execution and our details that allow us to have success. Obviously they’re a different opponent, but they’re a team that competes and is playing really well. We need to make sure we’re prepared, focused and competing at a high level.”

Wednesday night’s game will be the third and final time these teams meet this season. The Rebels visited Prospera Place on Remembrance Day earlier this season. Kelowna got the victory in the game on the strength of three powerplay goals. Six Rockets skaters registered a pair of points in the 5-2 win. James Porter made 29 saves to earn the win. The Rockets were in Red Deer on January 27th to play the third and final game of a road trip through Alberta. Kelowna secured a point in that meeting thanks to a Kole Lind’s game tying goal with just over 30 seconds left in regulation. Rebels goalie Ethan Anders stole the show turning in a 41 save performance in the game. Kristian Reichel ended the contest in overtime when he beat Rockets affiliate goalie Cole Tisdale just under three minutes into the extra frame to give Red Deer the 3-2 win. Wednesday night is the last time the teams will meet in the regular season.

The Rockets bring a 34-17-4-1 record into Wednesday night’s tilt. Kelowna is atop the B.C. division standings after Family Day weekend with a one point edge over the Victoria Royals while also having two less games played. The Vancouver Giants are third in the division with 66 points. The Rockets currently sit third in the Western Conference, one point behind the Portland Winterhawks for second and three points back of the Everett Silvertips for first.

Red Deer’s record coming into the match-up is 18-26-10-3. The Rebels sit fourth in the Central Division with 49 points. They’re only two points back of Kootenay for third spot. In the Eastern Conference, Red Deer is in the 10 spot, ahead of the Calgary Hitmen and Edmonton Oil Kings.

Bring your date to Prospera Place on Wednesday for a 7:05pm puck drop.

It’s Hat-Trick Wednesday. Buy your ticket before 2:00pm on Wednesday and $19.99 will get you a hot dog, a pop and your ticket to the game.

Following Valentines Day the Rockets will head to Kamloops to renew their rivalry with the Blazers on Friday night in the first of back-to-back weekend games. Kelowna will then head back home to take on the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday night. Puck drop is at 7:00pm on Friday night and 7:05pm on Saturday.