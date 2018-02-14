Canada
February 14, 2018 10:29 am

Halifax police bomb unit examining suspicious package found in abandoned vehicle

By Reporter  Global News

Police are examining a suspicious package found inside a small black car along the side of Highway 102.

Ken Montgomery/ Global News
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious package that was found inside an abandoned vehicle along Highway 102.

The vehicle is located on the southbound shoulder of the highway between the Kearney Lake Road and Bayers Lake exits.

When police arrived on scene shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, they found the suspicious package.

Members of the Explosive Disposal Unit are on scene and will examine the package.

Paul Dewitt/ Global News

Police have closed both southbound lanes on Highway 102 between the Kearney Lake Road and Bayers Lake exits and are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible. Drivers in the northbound lanes are asked to remain focused on driving and not to be distracted by police activity.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

