Police investigating after man walks into Cobourg hospital with stab wounds
A A
Police in Cobourg are searching for a suspect after a man walked into hospital with numerous stab wounds early Wednesday morning.
Police say the man entered Northumberland Hills Hospital around 1 a.m. seeking medical help.
“The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Sgt. John Linney said.
READ MORE: Man robs Royal Bank in Port Hope
No other details on the stabbing have been provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.