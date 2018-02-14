Police investigating after man walks into Cobourg hospital with stab wounds

Police in Cobourg are searching for a suspect after a man walked into hospital with numerous stab wounds early Wednesday morning.

Police say the man entered Northumberland Hills Hospital around 1 a.m. seeking medical help.

“The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Sgt. John Linney said.

READ MORE: Man robs Royal Bank in Port Hope

No other details on the stabbing have been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.