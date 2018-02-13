Entertainment
February 13, 2018 10:04 pm

Bill Paxton’s family files wrongful death lawsuit against L.A. hospital, doctor

By Staff The Associated Press

In this May 31, 2015 file photo, Bill Paxton arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
A A

The family of Bill Paxton has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who performed the actor’s heart surgery shortly before he died.

The suit filed Friday against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center alleges the surgeon used a “high risk and unconventional surgical approach” that was unnecessary and that he lacked the experience to perform.


Story continues below

Paxton’s death certificate says he died Feb. 25, 2017, from a stroke, 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage.

A spokeswoman for the hospital says patient privacy laws forbid her from giving comment on Paxton’s case, but nothing is more important to Cedars-Sinai than the health and safety of its patients.

READ MORE: Bill Paxton dies suddenly after complications with surgery

Paxton starred in the films “Titanic” and “Aliens,” and the HBO series “Big Love.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
bill paxton
bill paxton aliens
bill paxton dead
bill paxton death
bill paxton lawsuit
bill paxton obit
bill paxton training day
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
training day TV show

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News