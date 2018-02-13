2 mobile homes destroyed, firefighter injured in central Alberta fire

Two mobile homes were destroyed in what proved to be a challenging fight for fire crews in central Alberta on Monday afternoon.

One firefighter was taken to hospital but later released after falling on the ice while battling the fire at the Penhold Estates Mobile Home Park.

Fire crews from the Penhold and Innisfail fire departments were called to a blaze shortly before 4:15 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, two mobile homes were engulfed in flames, according to Penhold fire chief Jim Pendergast.

Both homes were occupied at the time, but the residents were able to make their way out safely.

Firefighters attempted to go inside one of the homes to battle the fire, but were forced out and had to go on a defensive attack, Pendergast explained.

Extremely cold temperatures made the fire extremely difficult to fight, according to Pendergast, who said firefighters’ hoses and breathing apparatus kept freezing up. He commended the crews for doing an outstanding job.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes. The people who lived in the mobile homes were able to find accommodations with family and friends.

In total, nine trucks and 27 firefighters were called in to battle the blaze. Fire crews were on scene until about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but Pendergast said it’s not believed to be suspicious.

Penhold is located about 15 kilometres south of Red Deer.