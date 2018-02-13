Tips lead to arrest of Trenton convenience store robbery suspect

Quinte West OPP say tips from the public helped lead to the arrest of a suspect following a convenience store robbery last August in Trenton.

Last week, OPP released several images of a suspect they say was connected to an Aug. 24 armed robbery which took place at the Riverside Convenience Store in Trenton.

Police say the man entered the store about 10 p.m. with a weapon and demanded money from an employee. He then fled the Front Street business with cash before officers arrived on scene. No one was injured.

READ MORE: Quinte West OPP seek suspect in summertime convenience store robbery

Police on Tuesday said the images prompted “a number of tips” to the OPP’s crime unit and to Crime Stoppers.

“One of the tips led to the identification of the man,” said Const. Maggie Pickett.

On Monday, OPP arrested Richard Peterbaugh, 38, of Trenton. He is charged with robbery with a weapon and disguise with intent.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Tuesday for a bail hearing.