The Union of BC Indian Chiefs says it stands in solidarity with family of Colten Boushie

The president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) wants Colten Boushie’s family to know that they stand in solidarity with them.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip said racism has been a deeply rooted issue in Saskatchewan for decades, and it shows through the reportedly all-white jury selected in the case.

“We’ll probably, at the end of the day, see another inquiry with this issue with Colten Boushie and everything that it represents. Clearly there has to be fundamental change in this country.’

“With the weight of the public backlash in regards to this particular case, it adds a cumulative effect and impact to these issues. And I think we’re in a place in this country where Indigenous peoples and Canadians are saying enough is enough and things need to be different,” said Phillip.

He added racist attitudes against Indigenous people is a problem that sweeps the whole country.

A jury found Gerald Stanley not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of the 22-year-old, who was a resident of the Red Pheasant First Nation.