Hundreds rally in Winnipeg after Colten Boushie verdict

Hundreds of people gathered in Winnipeg Saturday afternoon to speak out against what they call an “unfair” trial surrounding the death of Colten Boushie.

A Saskatchewan jury found Gerald Stanley not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Boushie on Friday.

It has sparked debate across the country, where many are calling the trial an example of racism that is still prevalent in Canada.

Boushie, of the Red Pheasant First Nation, was shot dead in August 2016 while sitting in an SUV that was driven onto Stanley’s farm near Biggar, Sask. Stanley was found not guilty after 13 hours of jury deliberations.

On Saturday, Winnipeggers headed to The Forks to rally around the death and to spark a conversation they think the city should be having. One of the organizers, Leah Gazan, said she believes the verdict is part of a bigger issue.

“There is a serious issue of racism in this country,” Gazan said. “We need to address it. There’s no reconciliation without justice.”

Hundreds met at the Odena Circle and marched down Main Street, many holding signs and chanting.

“We’re hoping to push for justice for Colten Boushie’s family and changes to the criminal justice system so that it truly protects all individuals regardless of race, class, gender or sexual orientation,” Gazan said.

“It’s one thing to talk, but we need to change the systemic racism that continues to perpetuate this level of brutality against Indigenous people in this country.”