Experts say working out with your spouse is a good idea

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and as many people know, Feb. 14 is a day for friends and lovers to exchange valentines as a token of their feelings for one another.

But not everyone turns to the usual gifts of flowers, cards and chocolates. Some couples really put their backs into it.

Carrie Purvis is a fitness manager at Goodlife Fitness in Kingston.

“I would say there are a lot of benefits to working out with a partner, especially a spouse,” she said.

A researcher at Loyola University in Maryland points to a handful of positive reasons, including an increase in the happiness of the relationship, as well as an increase in an emotional bond.

Purvis has some reasons of her own.

“You can hold each other accountable for coming into the gym as well as the nutritional choices that you’re making outside of the gym. As well, you’re really taking care of your own health as well as somebody else’s health, your loved one at the same time,” Purvis said.

A couple that works out together, stays together. Now that has a lot more power behind it.