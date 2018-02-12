Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at 46

Country singer Daryle Singletary, who sang songs like I Let Her Lie and Too Much Fun, has died.

A publicist says Singletary died at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee on Monday at 46.

READ MORE: Singer Vic Damone dies at 89

The cause of death is pending. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Some of his other songs include Amen Kind of Love and The Note. He sang with George Jones, Johnny Paycheck, Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakam and more.

Singletary was born in Cairo, Georgia and was among a wave of country traditionalists in the late 1990s.

READ MORE: ‘Teletubbies’ Tinky Winky actor Simon Shelton Barnes dies at 52

His is survived by his wife, Holly; two sons, Jonah and Mercer; two daughters, Nora and Charlotte, as well as his parents and siblings.

Many country singers took to social media to express their condolences.

I’m shocked and saddened to hear that Daryle Singletary has passed away. He was a true country voice and his talent will be sorely missed. Praying for Daryle’s friends and family. https://t.co/ETYofzufCC — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) February 12, 2018

Sad day…the greatest country voice of my time is now singing in Heaven’s band. Gonna miss you @Darylesing ! Now show them how a good ol country shuffle is supposed to sound! #darylesingletary pic.twitter.com/3mBhbdONIx — Craig Campbell (@craigcampbelltv) February 12, 2018

Just got word that Daryle Singletary has passed away.

Rest in peace Buddy, you sang country like country should be sung. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) February 12, 2018

My good friend and one of the best pure country singers if not the best, Daryle Singletary passed away this morning. God’s choir just got a lead singer!!! — Neal McCoy (@NealMcCoy) February 12, 2018

Rough morning for me. One of my favorite singers, Daryle Singletary, has passed away this morning unexpectedly. He’s the one who convinced me to move to Nashville. Praying hard for his family✝️Love you Daryle — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) February 12, 2018