Entertainment
February 12, 2018 2:29 pm
Updated: February 12, 2018 2:30 pm

Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at 46

By Staff The Associated Press

Recording artist Daryle Singletary performs during the "Keepin' it Country with Daryle Singletary" show during the National Finals Rodeo's Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on December 11, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mindy Small/FilmMagic
A A

Country singer Daryle Singletary, who sang songs like I Let Her Lie and Too Much Fun, has died.

A publicist says Singletary died at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee on Monday at 46.

READ MORE: Singer Vic Damone dies at 89

The cause of death is pending. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Story continues below

Some of his other songs include Amen Kind of Love and The Note. He sang with George Jones, Johnny Paycheck, Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakam and more.

Singletary was born in Cairo, Georgia and was among a wave of country traditionalists in the late 1990s.

READ MORE: ‘Teletubbies’ Tinky Winky actor Simon Shelton Barnes dies at 52

His is survived by his wife, Holly; two sons, Jonah and Mercer; two daughters, Nora and Charlotte, as well as his parents and siblings.

Many country singers took to social media to express their condolences.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
daryle singletary
daryle singletary cause of death
daryle singletary country
Daryle Singletary dead
Daryle Singletary death
daryle singletary dies
daryle singletary is dead
daryle singletary music

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News