Another cold weather alert issued for Hamilton

Another deep freeze is on the way — but it’s not expected to last very long.

Hamilton’s medical officer of health has issued a Cold Weather Alert for early Tuesday morning.

The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton is issuing a COLD ALERT effective the early morning hours of February 13. https://t.co/aWPjTuWuuV #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) February 12, 2018

Environment Canada says the temperature will plummet to -17 C overnight.

A Cold Alert is issued when the current or anticipated temperatures are at or below -15 C or -20 C with the wind chill.

The alert also means community agencies, like the Salvation Army, will get people that are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness off the street.

The temperature is expected to climb to a high of -4 C Tuesday and will dip to only -6 C Tuesday night.

READ MORE: B.C. Family Day weekend traffic snarled by cold weather, high avalanche danger

City of Hamilton Recreation Centres are available during regular hours for those who need to keep warm and the MacNab Transit Terminal will stay open until HSR service ends.

Members of the public can also report the location of a person in need of shelter to the Salvation Army at 905-527-1444 Ext. 0.

The best place for you during a Cold Alert is indoors. If you must be outside: