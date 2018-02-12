Canada
February 12, 2018 12:53 pm
Updated: February 12, 2018 1:04 pm

2 seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

By Web Producer  Global News

The express lanes of eastbound Highway 401 at Weston Rd. is closed to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash on Feb. 12, 2018.

Global News
A A

Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened around 11 a.m. Monday on the eastbound express lanes at Weston Road.

Toronto paramedics said two people were transported to hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.

Police said all eastbound express lanes are closed for the investigation.

There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2 seriously injured
eastbound highway 401
highway 401
Highway 401 crash
Multi-vehicle crash
OPP
Weston Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News