2 seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Toronto.
Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened around 11 a.m. Monday on the eastbound express lanes at Weston Road.
Toronto paramedics said two people were transported to hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
Police said all eastbound express lanes are closed for the investigation.
There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.
