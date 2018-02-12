Guelph sees 18 crashes during wicked weekend weather

Guelph police say officers investigated 18 collisions over the weekend and are urging drivers to slow down when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

“We are not done with winter weather,” police said in a news release Monday morning. “Remember to take inclement weather and road conditions into consideration when driving.”

Among the crashes, there was a rear end collision Saturday morning at Imperial and Woodlawn roads Saturday morning that saw a 17-year-old charged with careless driving.

A 53-year-old man was also charged with careless driving in a four-car collision later that day at Brant Avenue and Victoria Road.

Guelph police even had to ask drivers to stay off the roads Saturday afternoon if they didn’t need to go out.

Wellington County OPP had to close a stretch of Wellington Road 124 in Rockwood on Sunday morning to investigate a two-vehicle collision.

Police said one driver was sent to hospital with serious injuries, while the other driver was treated for minor injuries.

OPP said they are looking into weather as a possible factor.