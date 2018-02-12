Saskatchewan Rush down Vancouver Stealth 16-9

The Saskatchewan Rush downed the Vancouver Stealth 16-9 in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action this past weekend.

Saskatchewan’s offence was led by Curtis Knight, who had four goals and one assist, and Robert Church with three goals and five assists.

Stealth forward Logan Schuss had two goals and two assists in front of 4,113 fans at Langley Events Centre on Saturday.

Vancouver goalie Brodie MacDonald made 31 saves on 42 shots while Eric Penney made seven saves on 12 shots. Evan Kirk stopped 38 shots for Saskatchewan in the win.

The Rush (8-1) are first in the NLL’s West Division.

Saskatchewan will hit the road to play the Rochester Knighthawks on Feb. 17.