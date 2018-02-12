Paul Calnen case to go before Supreme Court of Canada on Monday

The case of a Halifax man who had his second-degree murder conviction overturned will be before Canada’s highest court on Monday.

Following 20 hours of deliberations, a jury found Paul Trevor Calnen guilty of killing his girlfriend, Reita Jordan, in November 2015.

Jordan went missing in March 2013. Two months later, police charged Calnen with her murder and also committing an indignity to a human body.

On the first day of his trial, Calnen pleaded not guilty to murder – but guilty to the indignity charge.

In a videotaped statement with police that was played at his trial, Calnen told investigators that he and Jordan got into a fight on March 18, 2013.

During the argument, Jordan threw things at him and kicked his belongings. Calnen told police Jordan had her back to the stairs and swung at him. He ducked and she went down the stairs. He says when he checked on her, she was dead.

From there, the court heard Calnen tell police he put Jordan’s body in his truck and drove to Ingramport, where he dumped the body in the woods and burned her belongings.

Some time later, Calnen returned to the scene and moved Jordan’s body from the woods to Musquodobit. Once there, he started a fire and burned the remains.

In June 2017, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal tossed out Calnen’s murder conviction, saying there was insufficient evidence to support the charge and inadequate instructions to the jury by the trial judge.

The case is now in the hands of the Supreme Court of Canada.

Proceedings in the hearing are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in Ottawa. You can watch a webcast of the hearing by clicking here.