February 12, 2018 7:19 am
Updated: February 12, 2018 7:46 am

Saskatoon Blades beat Regina Pats 2-1 in shootout

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Saskatoon Blades beat the Regina Pats in a shootout on Sunday at SaskTel Centre. Claire Hanna has highlights from the game.

The Saskatoon Blades defeated the Regina Pats 2-1 in the seventh round of a shootout on Sunday.

Michael Farren was the hero during the shootout in front of 3,647 Western Hockey League (WHL) fans at SaskTel Centre.

Logan Christensen scored Saskatoon’s lone goal in regulation time during a power play. Matt Bradley also capitalized on the power play for Regina (29-23-6).

Max Paddock made 28 saves for the Pats by the end of overtime. Blades goaltender Nolan Maier stopped 38 shots.

With the victory, Saskatoon (28-26-3) moved to four points ahead of the Prince Albert Raiders (22-23-11) in the standings for the final playoff spot in the WHL Eastern Conference.

Kootenay Ice (24-29-3) hosts the Blades in their next game on Wednesday.

