Here’s what Canada did while you were sleeping on Day 3 of 2018 Winter Olympics

An eventful Sunday night (Monday morning in South Korea) saw Canada win its first gold medal and secure a chance at a second — though high winds in the mountains delayed some events.

Here’s what you missed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang while you were sleeping.

Canada’s first gold in 2018

All members of Canada’s figure skating team event did exceptionally well, but Sunday night’s competitors brought their A-game.

First Patrick Chan grabbed the top spot in men’s freestyle, then Gabrielle Daleman clinched the gold when she came third in women’s freestyle — despite the fact that it wasn’t the final event.

Daleman’s placing gave Canada a five-point lead over Russia, which meant that no matter the standings in the ice dancing freestyle, Canada was going to the top of the podium.

“I just skated with all my heart and just was in the moment completely,” Daleman said.

That didn’t stop Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir from giving it their all in a heart-wrenching performance; they also grabbed a first-place ranking ensuring Canada stayed on top.

Guaranteed a medal in mixed doubles

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris went up against the Norwegian team in the semi-finals for curling’s mixed doubles. Norway was the only team that beat the pair in the round robin, but Lawes and Morris redeemed themselves with an 8-4 victory in the new Olympic event.

They will face either the Swiss team or the athletes from Russia, who will face off in their own semi-final at 6:05 a.m. ET.

Win or lose, the pair will walk away with a medal — either gold or silver.

Silver medal despite high winds for snowboarders

Laurie Blouin had a strong second run down the hill at Phoenix Park, despite high winds in the area which delayed the event by more than an hour.

The winds, which were up to 10 metres per second, also cut the event short — the athletes only had two runs down the mountain instead of three.

“Now I’m here in second place, I just don’t believe it,” Blouin said. “It’s a dream come true.”

More cancelled events

Women’s alpine skiing events were cancelled due to high winds, similar to Saturday’s cancellation of the women’s slopestyle qualifier the day before.

Day three of the 2018 Winter Olympics continues Monday morning.