Thousands turn out for snowmobiling festival in Sicamous

Thousands of people headed to Sicamous, B.C., for the second annual Sledgehammers Ripped Snowfest.

The three-day event includes snowmobile and snowbike races, helicopter rides, live music and a beer garden.

“I was pretty much born on and raised on a snowmobile, and the great thing is, we don’t want this sport to die because it is a great fun family sport,” Sledgehammer Ripped Snowfest’s organizer Craig Moore said.

“Seeing the dads out there with their young sons or young daughters, getting them all pumped and ready to race is amazing.”

About 5,000 people are expected for the family-friendly event.

Kids who are as young as five years old competed in a dash for cash.

Little rippers taking off in the dash for cash during Sledgehammers Ripped Snowfest in Sicamous. pic.twitter.com/2KOAInfPAq Story continues below — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) February 10, 2018

“Even the kids at the back of the pack, you go high five them, and they feel like they’ve won. That’s why I do it. I live for that kind of stuff,” said Brock Hoyer, an X Games gold medallist, who is attending the event with his family.

“I’ve been to a lot of races and raced all over the country, and this is a top venue for sure,” he added.

Sunday is the first round in the Canadian Snow Bike MX Nationals, and a chance for the professionals to earn points in their sport.

“You’ve got people of all ages coming from Manitoba, B.C., Washington, Alberta, everywhere, and so it’s cool seeing everyone come together in one spot. It’s a blast,” X Games gold medallist Cody Matechuk said.

“We’re always trying to be faster, trying to be better. So between trying to hit all your lines on the track and trying to set up your bike, getting that dialled in, it’s always a constant head game of just trying to be perfect,” he said.

Matechuk had some advice for new riders: “It’s fun, enjoy it, sit back, make sure you never forget why you’re here or what you’re doing. Enjoy every moment of it.”