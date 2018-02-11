Man dies after car crashes into tree in southern Manitoba

One man is dead after the car he was in crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

RCMP were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m. on Main Street in the community of Rosenfeld, Manitoba.

Investigators believe the car was going northbound when it lost control, rolled and hit a tree.

There were two people inside — a 47-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman. She was able to get out of the car and walk to the nearest house to call for help.

The woman was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police don’t know who was behind the wheel, due to the severity of the crash.

RCMP say the two were not wearing seatbelts and alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.