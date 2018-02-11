Vancouver unveils Marpole modular housing project

The City of Vancouver has unveiled it’s controversial Marpole modular housing project.

“We are thrilled to see these buildings opening now,” said Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson.

The provincial government announced last year it would spend $66 million to build 600 units of modular housing across the province. Mayor Robertson said at the last count, Vancouver is home to approximately 2100 homeless people, 500 in Marpole alone.

“So that’s first and foremost the goal of this temporary modular housing. Is to house the people who are already sleeping outside, living on the golf course, sleeping wherever they can find a place here.”

Robertson says the city and BC Housing are committed to ensuring that the building is managed safely.

“They will have 24/7 support services available, community builders will be doing that good work. 14 of these units are wheelchair accessible and that’s significantly exceeding the requirements at 10 per cent of temporary modular buildings are accessible, so we’re thankful to see the extra effort to get more accessible units here.”

The 78 unit project has raised concerns from some residents claiming it could bring crime to the community, and that it’s too close to nearby schools.