Lawsuit against Marpole modular housing dismissed

A lawsuit to put the brakes on modular housing for the homeless in Vancouver’s Marpole neighborhood has been dismissed.

In a petition filed last month, a group calling itself ‘Caring Citizens of Vancouver’ claimed the city failed to properly consult with residents, and that the property near Heather and 59th Ave. isn’t zoned for temporary modular units.

But a BC Supreme Court Judge has ruled the city provided sufficient notice of a public hearing, and the decision to issue a development permit to the Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency rather than refer the matter to the Development Permit Board was not unreasonable.

READ MORE: Churchill students plan rally to support Marpole modular housing

The controversial 78-unit project has drawn safety concerns from some local residents, saying it could bring violence to the community and that it’s too close to three schools, one of them an elementary school.

The units are expected to be completed next month.