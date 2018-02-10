Edmonton high school students square off in annual culinary challenge

High school students were showing off their skills in the kitchen at NAIT on Saturday.

The 11th annual High School Culinary Challenge pitted 15 teams from 15 Edmonton-area schools in a competition to determine who could prepare the best three-course meal for six people.

The teens were judged on preparation, sanitation, presentation and taste.

“Some of the desserts are amazing. The sauces are really good. They know how to cook pork, which is something that can be tricky,” coordinator Paul Campbell said.

“We want to see some of these skills: some of the knife skills, how to cut vegetables and how to cook them properly.”

Judges are deliberating! 🍽☺️ The winning team will be announced at the @HSCCYeg High School Culinary Challenge Awards Dinner on March 12! It’s a fundraiser dinner you can get tickets to: https://t.co/3M2kdCYKM9 #yegfood #yeg #HSCC2018 pic.twitter.com/swc31OspOk — Linda Hoang 💕 (@lindork) February 10, 2018

The winners will get a chance to continue honing their skills by working with some of Edmonton’s top chefs.