February 10, 2018 6:03 pm
Updated: February 10, 2018 6:05 pm

Winnipeg police locate and charge suspect in January murder

18-year-old Lanessa Moskotaywenene has been charged with manslaughter.

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a January murder.

22-year-old Angel Sandine Beaulieu was assaulted at a home in the 400 block of Furby St. on Jan. 18. She succumbed to her injuries three days later.

On Friday, officers from District 3 recognized and arrested a known suspect in the 200 block of Dufferin Ave.

Lanessa Moskotaywenene, who is 18-years-old, has been charged with manslaughter. She is also facing charges for aggravated assault in relation to a second victim.

She was detained in custody.

Global News