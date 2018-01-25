Winnipeg police looking for 18-year-old suspect in west end homicide

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding an 18-year-old woman after a homicide last week in the city’s west end.

Police responded to the 400 block of Furby Street last Thursday after reports of a 22-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to her lower body.

The victim, Angel Beaulieu, was sent to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Lanessa Moskotaywenene has been identified as the suspect and is wanted for both manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Police say the suspect is not to be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.