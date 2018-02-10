Lethbridge library looking for local authors to showcase this spring

Lethbridge Public Library is launching a new local collection this April and needs your submissions.

The ‘Indie-Lethbridge Collection,’ is the library’s pilot project and will be composed of small press and independently published works by local authors.

The unique collection is designed to expose library users to works created in Lethbridge and surrounding areas in Southern Alberta.

“We’re starting off with just adult collections, so all the materials being submitted right now have to be geared towards an adult audience,” Lethbridge Public Library information services managers Madeline Gormley said.

“We’re hoping to expand it to children’s materials, and maybe even music in the future. We’re really hoping that this gets us started and we can expand the types of things we’re taking in.”

The library will be accepting submissions for their pilot project from interested authors until March 31. Submission forms can be found on the Lethbridge Public Library’s website.