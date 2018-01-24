Toronto Public Library launches its own online movie streaming service

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) is joining the online streaming game and the best part is, it’s not charging users a dime for it.

TPL announced Tuesday it launched the online platform Kanopy on its website.

The service allows anyone with an email and TPL library card to stream from over 30,000 videos, including feature films, documentaries, international films and training videos.

“The selection of films is outstanding,” the TPL said in a release. “It includes titles from producers including the Great Courses and PBS, as well as award-winning indie, documentary and Canadian films.”

Users will be allowed to stream up to eight movies a month. Once you choose a title, you have three days to watch it as many times as you would like from anywhere in the world on a multitude of devices, including smartphones, tablets and PCs. Kanopy is compatible with Roku, Android, iOS and Apple TV.

All videos are also available with captions, transcripts and screen reader software compatibility.

Some of the titles available right now include Maudie, Oscar-nominated Brooklyn, and Paterson starring Adam Driver from Star Wars.

TPL isn’t the only library offering online streaming services, Guelph Public Library, Hamilton Public Library and Pickering Public Library offer their own services as well.

After the announcement, people took to social media to express their excitement.

You can get started here.

The Toronto Public Library is launching its own streaming service…but movies will only play if you stay quiet. pic.twitter.com/maiBHuHbLT — Dusty Lalas (@dustylalas) January 24, 2018

Want a free source of great films and documentaries? The @torontolibrary just launched its own streaming site, containing over 30,000 award-winning indie, documentary and Canadian films. All you need is a library card! 📽 🇨🇦 Check it out: https://t.co/4s9QD4mlP8 pic.twitter.com/O9Ire5lWaK — REEL CANADA 🍁 (@REELCANADA) January 24, 2018

The @torontolibrary was already the best and now it has a free movie streaming service. Categories you won't find elsewhere –> https://t.co/WbZsaOBLYX pic.twitter.com/tmUp9YRtvk — Joe Pack (@JoePack) January 24, 2018