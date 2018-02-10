SQ looking for two missing snowmobilers in Valleyfield

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is looking for two missing snowmobilers in Valleyfield. The two men, 29- and 30-years-old, were reported missing Thursday night. They both had left on a red 2010 Polaris snowmobile from Valleyfield.

The SQ searched the Canal de Beauharnois, the trail the men may have used and went door-to-door. Divers surveyed the area where they were most likely to have driven by, said Stephane Tremblay spokesperson for the SQ.

Saturday afternoon, at around 1 p.m., provincial police found the snowmobile in the water, 30 metres away from the shore in the area of Hungry Bay in St. Stanislav.

The SQ is still looking for the two men.