Large snowbank for sale by Beauharnois business owner

Interested in a cool new addition to your home? Claude Dumaresq has just the thing: he has put the large snowbank on his property up for sale.

“I got a can of paint and marked it for sale,” he told Global News.

The snowbank stands in the parking lot of his garage and used car lot in Beauharnois, southwest of Montreal.

The owner of a garage and used car lot in #Beauharnois has put this snowbank up for sale. Interested? pic.twitter.com/fR3khvDcrz — Dan Spector (@danspector) February 10, 2018

With every snowfall, the pile has been getting bigger and bigger. Now it’s even blocking one of his garages, and he says it’s cutting back on valuable space where he could be displaying more used cars.

Now the whole town is talking about it.

“Everyone is coming to my store talking about that,” said Erick Ouellet, who owns the antique shop across the street.

Dumaresq says the asking price is “not expensive,” but his neighbour is not ready to invest.

“No I don’t want it. It’s too big for me,” said Ouellet with a big grin on his face.

For those wondering if the sale is a big joke, Dumaresq says it absolutely is.

“I just wanted to make my friends and family laugh and all that,” he said.

He told Global News he’s had a few serious offers, but there’s one big catch.

“I’ve had a few people who wanted to take it, but only in the month of July!” he said.

Dumaresq thought some of the local ski hills might be able to use it, but he says that Mont Tremblant and Mont St Sauveur are not interested.

For now he’s enjoying the fame his stunt has generated, but he says soon the fun will be over. He will be removing the pile in the next week or so.