High risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg: police

Winnipeg Police are warning members of the public after a sex offender who is considered a high risk to re-offend was released from Stony Mountain Institution on Friday.

24-year-old Thomas Mackenzie Anderson, who police warn could re-offend in a sexual or violent manner, especially against females, is expected to live in Winnipeg.

He was serving a sentence for aggravated sexual assault and break and enter to commit robbery after a 2011 incident. Police said Anderson entered a residence at night through a window before robbing, assaulting and sexually assaulting a woman inside.

READ MORE: High-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg

A separate incident saw Anderson enter another residence and steal women’s underwear.

Anderson served eight years for his crimes.

He is described as 6’2″ and 170 pounds. Anderson has brown eyes and multiple identifiable tattoos, including ‘feather family first’, native pride’ and ‘bear claw’ on his right arm and hand.

Anderson will be subject to conditions, including residing at an approved facility, immediately reporting all intimate relationships and friendships with females and not consuming or purchasing any alcohol or non–prescribed drugs. He will also be subject to a ten year weapon prohibition order and a 20 year sex offender registry order.

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with further information about Anderson to contact officers at 204-984-1888.