Crash causes large power outage in West Kelowna
A single-vehicle crash has shut off the lights for thousands of West Kelowna residents.
The vehicle struck a power pole on Boucherie Road Friday afternoon bringing down lines.
That knocked out electricity to 3,265 homes and businesses in the general vicinity.
BC Hydro crews are working on repairs there’s no estimated time for the power to be restored.
