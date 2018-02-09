bc hydro
February 9, 2018 6:37 pm

Crash causes large power outage in West Kelowna

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

A vehicle struck a power pole Friday knocking out electricity to thousands of West Kelowna residents.

A A

A single-vehicle crash has shut off the lights for thousands of West Kelowna residents.

The vehicle struck a power pole on Boucherie Road Friday afternoon bringing down lines.

That knocked out electricity to 3,265 homes and businesses in the general vicinity.

BC Hydro crews are working on repairs there’s no estimated time for the power to be restored.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc hydro
boucherie road crash
Power Outage
West Kelowna
west kelowna electricity

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News