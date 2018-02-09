In 2 days, owl attacks reported in Tsawwassen against a jogger, a cyclist and more

Tsawwassen residents are being warned to watch out for an aggressive owl after three attacks reportedly took place between Feb. 8 and 9.

The first incident unfolded on Feb. 8, when a teen boy was riding his bike through the parking lot at the South Delta Rec Centre, Delta Police said in a news release.

WATCH: Aggressive owl terrorizing Dutch town

A large owl apparently grabbed the teen’s helmet as though he was trying to take it, his mother told police.

The next incidents happened when a female jogger was apparently attacked in the 1700-block of 56A Street at about 6 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Police learned of that incident after a man heard screams and went outdoors to find out what happened.

That’s when an “angry owl” dive-bombed the man twice, police said.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan town on edge as great horned owl attacks dogs

Officers couldn’t find the jogger, but a witness reporting having seen the woman apparently attacked by the owl.

“Our officers reached out to the BC Conservation [Officer Service], and apparently this is not an uncommon occurrence,” Delta Police public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a statement.

“Joggers and cyclists are recommended to pick a different route for the time being.

“And it seems they should avoid wearing toques or flashy headwear if travelling through that area.”

Police have not learned of any injuries to any owl attack victims, the release added.