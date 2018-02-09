Saskatoon weather outlook: -40 wind chills bookended by brief warm-up

-40 wind chills return with a brief warm-up on the way this weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

It was a frigid Friday morning in Saskatoon with temperatures plunging back toward the -30s and extreme cold -40 wind chills to start the day.

Winds then picked up through the morning, which helped mix down some much milder air from just above the ground to the surface and warm us up into the minus teens by noon.

Beautiful blue skies & sunshine on this cool Friday morning – it feels like -34 right now with wind chill, at a current temp of -21 https://t.co/eh9i5MQInF #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/zPIJv9KP0j — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 9, 2018

Gusts in excess of 40 km/h are possible through the afternoon as we rise up to an afternoon high in the mid-minus teens under beautiful blue skies and sunshine brought by an arctic high pressure system swinging by.

Friday Night

That high will slide south Friday night and allow a few more clouds to creep in with winds remaining breezy at times during the evening as we cool back to an overnight low just into the -20s.

Saturday

-32 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill if you’re up bright and early Saturday morning with clouds building back in along with a slight chance of flurries, particularly in the afternoon as a low pressure system and coupled cold front press in late in the day.

West-northwesterly winds will kick in during the afternoon, up to sustained speeds of 20 to 30 km/h with gusts in excess of 30 to 40 km/h, as we climb up to an afternoon high around -11 degrees or so.

Sunday

Cooler air starts settling back in on Sunday behind the cold front as another arctic high builds back in and clears skies out again to give us a sunny afternoon.

Wind chills will drop back into the mid -30s in the morning with the mercury popping back up into the minus teens by a few degrees for an afternoon high.

Work Week Outlook

It’ll be another chilly start to the week with extreme -40 wind chills possible Monday morning in Saskatoon as temperatures drop back into the -30s to start the day before rising into the mid-minus teens by afternoon.

The week will start off on a mostly sunny note with clouds and a chance of flurries rolling in with the next system that could boost daytime highs up into mid-minus single digits Tuesday before falling back into minus double digits mid-week.

Helen Anderson took the Feb. 9 Your Saskatchewan photo near Saskatoon:

