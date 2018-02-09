5 Things To Do

February 9, 2018 1:25 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 9, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this week around B.C. for Family Day and Valentine's Day.

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

1 – Family Day Winter Festival, Burnaby
Monday Feb. 12, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Bill Copeland Sports Centre
https://www.burnaby.ca/Things-To-Do/Festivals-and-Events/Family-Day.html

2 – Family Day at Fort Langley
Feb. 10 – Feb. 12
Fort Langley National Historic Site

https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/activ/calendrier-calendar

3 – Family Day at Kits!
Feb. 12, 10:30am – 1:30 p.m.
Kitsilano Community Centre
http://kitscc.com/program/family-day/

4 – Free Family Swim & Free Family Skate
Recreation Centers across the Province Including:
South Surrey Indoor Pool (1:30 – 3:30pm)
Green Arena, Port Coquitlam Free Skate (1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

5 –Family Day on the Slopes
All Weekend
Various Ski Resorts including Grouse Mountain & Mount Seymour
https://www.grousemountain.com/
http://mtseymour.ca/

