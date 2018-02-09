5 things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 9, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

1 – Family Day Winter Festival, Burnaby

Monday Feb. 12, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Bill Copeland Sports Centre

https://www.burnaby.ca/Things-To-Do/Festivals-and-Events/Family-Day.html

2 – Family Day at Fort Langley

Feb. 10 – Feb. 12

Fort Langley National Historic Site





3 – Family Day at Kits!

Feb. 12, 10:30am – 1:30 p.m.

Kitsilano Community Centre

http://kitscc.com/program/family-day/

4 – Free Family Swim & Free Family Skate

Recreation Centers across the Province Including:

South Surrey Indoor Pool (1:30 – 3:30pm)

Green Arena, Port Coquitlam Free Skate (1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

5 –Family Day on the Slopes

All Weekend

Various Ski Resorts including Grouse Mountain & Mount Seymour

https://www.grousemountain.com/

http://mtseymour.ca/