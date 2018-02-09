5 things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 9, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
1 – Family Day Winter Festival, Burnaby
Monday Feb. 12, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Bill Copeland Sports Centre
https://www.burnaby.ca/Things-To-Do/Festivals-and-Events/Family-Day.html
2 – Family Day at Fort Langley
Feb. 10 – Feb. 12
Fort Langley National Historic Site
3 – Family Day at Kits!
Feb. 12, 10:30am – 1:30 p.m.
Kitsilano Community Centre
http://kitscc.com/program/family-day/
4 – Free Family Swim & Free Family Skate
Recreation Centers across the Province Including:
South Surrey Indoor Pool (1:30 – 3:30pm)
Green Arena, Port Coquitlam Free Skate (1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.)
5 –Family Day on the Slopes
All Weekend
Various Ski Resorts including Grouse Mountain & Mount Seymour
https://www.grousemountain.com/
http://mtseymour.ca/
