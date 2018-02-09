Quiet Baie d’Urfé home turned into set for horror film

Somewhere just off Morgan Street in Baie d’Urfé, on Montreal’s West Island, lies a quiet row of houses that are very typical of the town — low-slung bungalows on relatively large plots of land.

While birds chirp above seniors as they walk their dogs down the street, blood curling screams can be heard inside one of the homes…a horror film is being shot.

This morning, a spooky moon hung over Baie d'Urfé, and for good reason. Very quietly, a horror flick is being filmed there. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/kzQYGgKTmw — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 9, 2018

The film is called “Tuscan Leather.” It has a budget of less than $1 million and a production crew of about 15 people.

The bungalow, standing in for a home in New York City, was recently sold and is slated to be torn down and replaced by a bigger, more modern home.

The film has a premise with a twist — during Christmas time in the 1990s, a would-be robber breaks into a home, but ends up becoming the victim after the family living there kidnaps him.

“He finds out… he picked the wrong house to rob tonight,” said Eddie Augustin, the film’s director.

Shoots have gone from 4:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Nicole Henderson ("Ashley") told me it has made the shoots intense and dramatic. It's surprising for Baie d'Urfé residents too: they're waking up to the fact their neighbourhood is doubling as a horror set. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/sLIyTLPDCS — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 9, 2018

Most residents Global News spoke to said they didn’t know about the production at all — possibly because of of the late night schedule.

“As long as they don’t kill anyone, I’m okay with it,” joked John Gillard, who lives two doors down.

The set is a bungalow that's scheduled to be torn down and then replaced by a modern dwelling. Far as the movie is concerned, I can't fully reveal the plot of the movie, but in a nutshell a person who starts out as an aggressor ends up as the victim… @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/XBtXRvXncg — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 9, 2018

Next week will be the last scheduled week of filming.

The film is hoping to make the rounds of the festivals in 2019.