Guilt admitted in plea bargain voyeurism case in Kelowna

A man has pleaded guilty in the Kelowna courts to voyeurism charges.

Todd Arthur Peters was to go to trial in April on two counts of secretly observing or recording nudity in a private place.

However in a plea bargain deal, Peters admitted to his crimes after the prosecutor reduced the number of charges from five to two.

Peters will be sentenced at a later date after the completion of a pre-sentence report with a psychiatric component.

Details of the voyeursm will become public at sentencing.

There are five victims.