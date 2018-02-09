Ontario sheds 59,000 part-time jobs in January

TORONTO – Ontario shed 59,300 part-time jobs in January as the province implemented a $2.40 cent minimum wage hike at the start of the month.

Statistics Canada says the province shed 50,800 jobs total from December 2017, gaining 8,500 full-time positions but losing 59,300 part-time gigs.

That’s 46,100 fewer people in part-time posts in January 2018 than the same time the previous year — a 3.4 per cent drop.

READ MORE: Canada posts steepest one-month jobs loss in 9 years, down 88K positions

The province hiked minimum wage by some 20 per cent to $14 per hour at the beginning of the year, a move some economists said could result in mass job losses as employers look to reduce costs.

The Conference Board of Canada’s chief economist Craig Alexander said in a note that while some may speculate the provincial employment drop could be related to the new minimum wage, there is a lot of volatility in job numbers and time will tell to what extent the two are correlated.

READ MORE: Canada’s unemployment rate falls to lowest rate in over 40 years: StatCan

In a research note to clients, CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld said that while at first glance the numbers suggest a hit from the province’s new minimum wage, a closer look indicates it was due to a drop in the labour force participation.

BMO chief economist Douglas Porter also cautioned against “drawing a straight line from the [wage] hike to one month’s job move,” noting in a research note that harsh weather in January appeared to have hit employment in the province’s construction sector (down 14,900 jobs) and transportation industry (down 5,900 jobs).

With files from Erica Alini, Global News