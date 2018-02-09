Tearful Lindsey Vonn vows to win Olympic Alpine gold for late grandfather

Ahead of her first Olympic games in eight years, American Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn was brought to tears when asked about her late grandfather, Don Kildow, during a press conference.

The two-time medallist told reporters Friday that staying safe would be her focus during her return from a long, health-related hiatus. While she was lighthearted for most of the press conference, her mood shifted when asked about her grandfather.

READ MORE: Vonn crashes at women’s World Cup downhill race in Lake Louise

“I miss him so much. He’s been such a big part of my life. And I really had hoped that he would be alive to see me (at these Olympics). But I know he’s watching, and I know that he’s going to help me and I’m going to win for him,” Vonn said.

Kildow passed away peacefully on Nov 1, 2017, at the age of 88. He served in the U.S. military during the Korean war.

“I’m just going to lay it all out there. I’m going to give it everything I have, and whatever happens, will happen. I’m not going to be nervous. I know he’s looking out for me, and that actually gives me a lot of peace of mind,” she said.

Vonn, 33, is the most successful woman on the World Cup ski circuit. While she’s excited to be back on the world stage, she contends that injuries she’s spent over three years recovering from may prevent her from competing in as many events as she used to.

READ MORE: Winter Olympics 2018: medal count results

She will compete in the downhill, the super-G and the combined, but said Friday that she plans to sit out the giant slalom “because my knee is not really in a place to do that.” She hopes to repeat her downhill gold from Vancouver in 2010 after missing out in Sochi four years ago due to her injuries. She also walked away from the 2010 games with a bronze in the super-G.

If she medals, Vonn would be the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine medal.

With files from Reuters and the Associated Press.