Winnipeg police seize drugs and guns from Fort Richmond home

A ‘wellbeing’ call to Winnipeg police Wednesday afternoon resulted in arrests for drug trafficking.

Officers of the West District patrol were sent out Feb. 7, along with community support, to check on individuals at a home in the 100 block of Baylor Avenue.

Tactical support was also called in and several items related to the drug trade were seized:

a loaded sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun

multiple rounds of assorted ammunition

4 ounces of powder cocaine (estimated street value of $11,200)

packaging materials

a digital scale

items contaminated with a substance believed to be methamphetamine

Two occupants of the house were taken into custody.

MORE: Guns and $80,000 in drugs seized in separate Winnipeg police busts

Lewis Jordan Starr, a 34-year-old from Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Possession of a Prohibited Ammunition Knowing its Poss is Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Poss is Unauthorized

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order (x3)

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

A 25-year-old woman from Winnipeg whose name has not been released, was charged with: