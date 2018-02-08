Axe Music Edmonton selling longstanding store by Northlands to Long & McQuade

Nearly four decades after opening its doors to music lovers, Axe Music Edmonton has announced it has sold its music store to the musical instrument retailer Long & McQuade.

“For the last 38 years Axe has been my life, and an amazing life it’s been,” reads a Facebook post on the store’s page, attributed to Axe Music president Brian Holowaychuk.

“I want to say goodbye to our company, staff, suppliers and customers. It is never easy to part but I have to face reality. It’s time for me to move on.”

Holowaychuk’s post says Long & McQuade will take over the Wayne Gretzky Drive store on May 31, and that the decision to sell the store “was the hardest choice I have had to make.”

“But I am confident that it’s the best choice, I have admiration for L&M as an organization and I leave knowing that you will all be in very good hands.”

Holowaychuk said with his 60th birthday approaching, it was simply time for him to turn the page and look forward to new adventures.

“I was 22 years old when Axe was created, it’s hard to believe the years have passed so fast,” the post reads. “Many of us have grown old together and it’s been fantastic to help you and even your kids as they grew. Yes, some of us are getting old, I never thought that would happen.

“However, when I look back, I see a time I would have never imagined, a time well spent, a time with few regrets… a happy time!”

Axe Music opened its first store on the outskirts of Edmonton in 1980. It was a garage with a dirt floor. Selling musical instruments and audio equipment, the retailer opened up another store in Calgary and also became an online retailer.

In August, Axe Music announced it was closing its Calgary location, citing a “tough economic climate” in that city.

READ MORE: Axe Music Store set to close amid ‘tough economic climate in Calgary’

Holowaychuk said the Edmonton location, located near Northlands Coliseum, gave him many memories to hold on to.

“I will always smile as I reflect back upon the crazy events over the years like the street hockey, hot tubs and handing out beers and burgers in front of the Edmonton store during Oilers playoffs. Customers coming in with cigars or jelly beans after they had a new child. The epic store opening events… the list of memories is long and great.”