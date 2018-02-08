Snowfall in Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton could affect Friday commutes

If you have plans to travel in the GTA and southern Ontario on Friday, be prepared to give yourself extra time as a system will bring snowfall that could affect the afternoon commute.

“A disturbance brewing over the southern plains states is expected to move towards Southern Ontario Thursday night and Friday, bringing another area of snow with it,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

Forecasters said there could be four to eight centimetres of snow with some areas potentially receiving closer to 10 centimetres. The snowfall is expected to have a greater effect as the day goes on.

“This snowfall may have some impact on the Friday morning commute, but is expected to more significantly affect the Friday afternoon commute,” the statement said.

“Motorists should plan extra time to reach their destination due to poor winter driving conditions from accumulating snow on untreated roads, and occasional reduced visibility in snow.”

Meanwhile, a snowfall warning has been issued for the Windsor, Essex, Chatham-Kent and Elgin areas.

“The snow is expected to arrive overnight and continue through … Friday night. Widespread total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres are expected across the region from this snowstorm,” forecasters said.

“Driving conditions will quickly deteriorate after the snow arrives overnight. Both the morning and afternoon commutes will be affected.”

The forecast daytime high for the GTA on Friday is -5 C and the overnight low should be -7 C.