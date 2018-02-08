Another blast of winter coming Friday

Your commute to and from work on Friday could be a messy one.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, Eastern Middlesex County and Western Middlesex County, warning of another significant snowfall on Friday.

The national weather service says the snow will arrive before dawn and will continue through the day. Both the Friday morning and evening commutes may be impacted.

READ MORE: Environment Canada warns of heavy snow bursts during morning commute

The latest indications suggest the snow will be heavy at times with 10 to 15 centimetres possible.

You’re advised to give yourself more time to get where you’re going on Friday.

London remains under a cold weather alert.

READ MORE: Frigid overnight lows prompt Middlesex-London Health Unit to issue cold weather alert

The Middlesex-London Health Unit issued the city’s 5th cold weather alert on Wednesday. It’s expected to last until at least Saturday.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for overnight low temperatures to reach -8 C through to the weekend.

Officials are urging everyone to make sure they dress warmly if they have to head outside as exposed skin can be damaged by the cold in minutes.