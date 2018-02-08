TransLink reports record ridership in 2017

TransLink says ridership on Metro Vancouver’s transit system set a new record in 2017.

All told, the agency says the year saw 407 million boardings, up 5.7 per cent from 2016.

Boardings were up on all modes of transit, with the exception of the West Coast express.

Those increases were led by big increases on the Expo and Millennium SkyTrain lines, where the introduction of the Evergreen Line extension helped push boardings up by 12 per cent.

WATCH: TransLink report cites increased ridership

TransLink says that increase was particularly noticeable in the Tri-Cities area, where weekday transit ridership was up by 25 per cent by year-end.

Canada Line ridership was also up 6.3 per cent, and Sea Bus trips were up 7.3 per cent.

Bus boardings climbed by 3.2 per cent, while 5.5 per cent fewer people got on the West Coast Express.