Raymond Cormier interrogation video seen by jury in Winnipeg courtroom

On Thursday the second-degree murder trial of Raymond Cormier continued as the jury was shown the final piece of a two-and-a-half hour police interrogation video.

Cormier was initially arrested on Oct. 1, 2014 for the murder of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.

Officers found him at a house on Carmen Avenue, where they went to interview a woman following a tip.

Cormier said he knew Tina for a few weeks and had met her with her boyfriend, 18-year-old Cody Mason.

During day nine of the murder trial, the court watched the tape of investigators interviewing Cormier inside police headquarters.

Det. Sgt. Wade McDonald was one of the officers who interviewed Cormier.

He said Cormier told them Fontaine was “very beautiful” and when asked if he had sex with her he said no, saying she was only 15 and that would make him a pedophile.

In the video, Cormier told officers he thought of Tina “like a daughter” but also thought she was a “hot chick” when he first met her.

Throughout the video, Cormier drifts in and out of sleep. He sat slumped over, his long hair tied back and his head hung down.

As he dozes off, McDonald said, “I need you to wake up here ’cause this is pretty important, Ray. Somebody has lost their life here.”

Cormier becomes combative with the officers, shouting and swearing and repeatedly said he was not the one who killed Fontaine.

“I’m telling you guys you’ve got the F-ing wrong guy. You’re F-ing thinking that I’m f-ing guilty of killing Tina. You’re F-ing wrong.” Cormier says in his interview — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) February 8, 2018

At one point, Cormier can be seen in the video getting off the chair and lying on the ground beneath the table.

Officers continue to ask him about a black stolen vehicle. Cormier admits to having a truck but does not say where he got it from and gets upset and quiet every time police ask about it being stolen.

Cormier is on the ground behind the chair throughout the entire interview with police. “What are you hiding Ray?” Says McDonald. “Tina Fontaine. 15 years old. Hasn’t experienced nothing in her life yet. Hasn’t had the privilege or the pleasure of getting married, having kids… — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) February 8, 2018

..going to school, getting a job, having a chance in life. Let’s talk about this…. we want to bring some closure to this case. We want to find out who did this and why they did it.” McDonald says to Cormier — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) February 8, 2018

“You’re investigating the wrong person,” Cormier shouted to officers. “Do your job. Go find the f-ing person who did this.”

At one point Cormier yelled, “ I don’t know what happened to that f-ing girl. Do you understand. All I know is she got f-ing murdered.”

Throughout watching the video, Cormier sat emotionless following along with a transcript. After the video finished, Crown attorneys asked if Cormier was subsequently charged that day.

He was not. He was taken to the remand centre and jailed on a number of outstanding warrants.

Defence confirmed Cormier was released from jail in June 2015.

Defence lawyers for the accused said a police project that involved Cormier flying to British Columbia ended in his eventual arrest in Whistler in December 2015.

McDonald said Cormier’s apartment was bugged and he was arrested after that.