Former police officers testify on day 7 of Cormier trial

Two former police officers testified Tuesday morning at the trial of Tina Fontaine’s alleged killer, Raymond Cormier.

‪Court heard from former constables Brock Jansen and Craig Houle, who pulled over a black truck driven by a man named Richard Mohammed around 5:05 a.m. Aug. 8, 2014.

‪They stopped the vehicle after seeing it pull over in an area known for sex trafficking.

‪The driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving with a suspended license, but the girl found in the passenger seat was let go.

RELATED: Trial begins for Tina Fontaine’s accused killer

‪The former officers testified Fontaine gave two fake names before identifying herself correctly, saying she did so because she thought she might have been in trouble.



Story continues below Houle said Fontaine popped up with a previous flag for missing person. Says he didn’t see one that was current so he and Jansen let her leave and go home. — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) February 6, 2018

‪They said she hadn’t done anything wrong, so they let her walk back to the Quest hotel where she told them she was staying.

‪That was the last day Fontaine was seen alive before her body was found in the Red River Aug. 17, 2014.

‪Cormier is charged with second degree murder in her death and has maintained his innocence since being arrested.