February 8, 2018 1:13 pm

Father who tried to attack Larry Nassar says he doesn’t want GoFundMe donations

By Staff The Associated Press

ABOVE: Victims' father lunges at convicted child molester Larry Nassar in court.

A man who tried to attack former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom is thanking people who donated $31,000 online but said he doesn’t want the money.

Randy Margraves said refunds are available. After March 9, any money in the GoFundMe account will be donated to groups that help victims of physical abuse.

Margraves had no role in the GoFundMe effort. He thanked fellow members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Margraves’ three daughters said they were sexually assaulted by Nassar, the former Michigan State University doctor who molested gymnasts and other females with his hands.

Margraves last week appeared in court in Eaton County, Michigan, and tried to attack Nassar, but sheriff’s deputies stopped him. He apologized to the judge and said he lost control.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

