Victims’ father lunges at convicted child molester Larry Nassar in court

Larry Nassar’s court hearing was interrupted Friday morning after a father of three of the victims lunged at the former U.S. gymnastics doctor.

Baliffs in the Michigan courtroom were quick to stop the father, Randall Margraves, and immediately wrestled the man to the ground. They put him in handcuffs and walked him out of the room. Nassar’s hearing was then put on a break.

After two of his daughters spoke, Margraves, asked the judge for “five minutes” in a locked room with “that demon.”

“I would ask you, as part of the sentencing, to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon,” he asked. “Would you give me one minute?”

The judge said she could not do that. “That’s not how our legal system works,” she said.

That’s when Margraves then attempted to attack Nassar before being retrained.

“I want that son of a b****!” the father said.

Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to “use your words” and that violence “is not helping your children.”

Two of Margraves’ daughters gave statements Friday and said they had been molested by Nassar. They said their sister had been as well.

Nassar is in court for his third and final sentencing hearing. The hearing began Wednesday, with around 60 people confronting the former doctor to read victim statements.

— With files from the Associated Press